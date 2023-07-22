Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.93 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

