Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $60.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

