Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 179 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY opened at $246.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.13.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.89.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

