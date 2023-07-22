Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $40.17 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

