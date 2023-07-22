Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,316 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

PANW stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 387.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

