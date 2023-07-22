Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $72.78 million and $3.25 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.67 or 0.06329934 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,389,315 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

