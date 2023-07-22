Storj Market Capitalization Hits $119.59 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $119.59 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Storj

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,672,256 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

