StockNews.com Upgrades First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FFBC. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

