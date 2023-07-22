StockNews.com Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Buy

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

CEMEX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. 3,693,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,112. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 164.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.