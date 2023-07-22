StockNews.com Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Buy

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.
CEMEX Stock Performance
CEMEX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. 3,693,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,112. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 164.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
