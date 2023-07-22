StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

XELB stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.67. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 2.26% of Xcel Brands worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

