StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 2.5 %
XELB stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.67. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
