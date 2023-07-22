StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of LARK opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Ball bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,660.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,168 shares of company stock worth $88,186. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

