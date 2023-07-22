StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
GIGM stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.97.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.