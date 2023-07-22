StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

