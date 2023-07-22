StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.08.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
