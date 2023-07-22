StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CPIX opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

