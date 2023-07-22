StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.