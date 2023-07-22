StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
