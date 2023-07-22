StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

