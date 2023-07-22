Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$7.75

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CWXZF opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

