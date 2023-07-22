Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $25.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of PINS opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 89,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 48.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

