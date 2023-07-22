Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $37.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 298,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 420,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 209,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

