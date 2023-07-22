Stephens Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $69.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OXY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

