Stephens Boosts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $60.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 4.2 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.83. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.