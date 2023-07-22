Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCS. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $913.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.38.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 566,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 456,492 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 26.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 197,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

