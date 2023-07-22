St. Joe (JOE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JOE opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.25. St. Joe has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $200,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,595.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $200,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,855,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock worth $4,118,460. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in St. Joe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in St. Joe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

