Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.71.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:SPR opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $38.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
