S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $423.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $425.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.