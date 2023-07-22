S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $423.49 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $425.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

