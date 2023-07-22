Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.12

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.12 and traded as low as $28.05. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 18,141 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Southern First Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $226.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $305,217. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

