Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Trading Up 0.8%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 2,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Sound Equity Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $25.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Sound Equity Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. SDEI was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.

