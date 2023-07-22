SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

SEDG stock opened at $263.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.89. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $359.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.75.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

