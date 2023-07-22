Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Sohu.com Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $371.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.33. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 616,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 143,730 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
