So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 2.4%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 188,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 373,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

