Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $173.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research cut Snowflake from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.69.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,652 shares of company stock valued at $115,819,558. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 11.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.