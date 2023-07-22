SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$25.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$25.14 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$23.24 and a 1 year high of C$30.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.27.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

