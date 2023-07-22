SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.96 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
SL Green Realty Stock Performance
NYSE:SLG opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $51.69.
SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at SL Green Realty
In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 166,634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,418,000 after buying an additional 221,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 853.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 374,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 335,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $2,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
