SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
SL Green Realty Stock Performance
Shares of SLG opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $51.69.
SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at SL Green Realty
In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $220,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
