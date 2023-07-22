SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

Several brokerages recently commented on SLG. Piper Sandler upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $220,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.