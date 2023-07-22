SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.96 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

