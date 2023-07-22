SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 4.4 %

SLG stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $51.69.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 165.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.