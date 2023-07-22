Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stake Boosted by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 235.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 880,000 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 6.0% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $59,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 468,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.02. 2,026,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,713. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

