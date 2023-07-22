SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SJM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SJMHF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. SJM has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

