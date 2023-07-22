SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
SJM Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SJMHF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. SJM has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.64.
SJM Company Profile
