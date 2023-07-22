Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.62.

NYSE:SIX opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

