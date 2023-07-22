Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.55

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 42042251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Sirius XM Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 527,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sirius XM by 41.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sirius XM by 24.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

