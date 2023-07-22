Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after buying an additional 24,115,968 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7,185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

