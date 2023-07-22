SingularityNET Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $286.84 million and $14.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23465867 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $18,603,854.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

