Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,533,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,871,000 after acquiring an additional 621,340 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,150,000 after acquiring an additional 384,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 381,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.82. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 9,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Drilling bought 6,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $97,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,194.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,675 shares of company stock worth $710,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

