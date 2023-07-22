Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 726,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 476,052 shares.The stock last traded at $54.66 and had previously closed at $57.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

