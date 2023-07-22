Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 726,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 476,052 shares.The stock last traded at $54.66 and had previously closed at $57.28.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

