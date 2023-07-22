Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSRR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 121,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

