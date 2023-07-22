Siacoin (SC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.43 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $184.46 million and $2.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,916.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00316844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.52 or 0.00824055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00544308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00062974 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 224.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00126935 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,657,465,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,634,658,609 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

