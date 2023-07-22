Short Interest in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Grows By 6.8%

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

